Dhamial Police arrest eight gamblers; recover Rs 13,830 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 13,830 stake money, four mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Dhamial police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Sagheer, Mujahid, Ghulam Shabbir, Aniayat, Tanveer, Bashir, Jaffar and Altaf who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.