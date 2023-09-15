DIG asks SSPs to prepare comprehensive strategy to combat crimes, criminals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzaq Dharejo has asked the Senior superintendents of Police of all districts of the range toprepare comprehensive strategy regarding maintenance of law and order as well as combating crimes and criminals in their respective districts.

The DIG emphasized this while presiding over a meeting f the SSPs and other senior officers of all districts of Hyderabad division here on Thursday evening which not only reviewed the overall law and order situation in Hyderabad Range right from January 1, 2023 till August 31, 2023 but also discussed at length the Policing plan, available facilities at the Police Facilitation, Complaint and Verification Centres as well as the withdrawal of Police guards assigned for the security of unauthorized persons.

The DIG said the protection to the life and property to law abiding people including the business community is the prime responsibility of the Police therefore, the Police officers should utilize their professional capabilities in curbing the crimes and also promote community policing so that confidence of the people could be restored.

The provision of suitable business atmosphere is necessary to gear up the trade and industrial activities in the division, he said and emphasized the need of implementation of effective strategies in this regard.

The DIG Hyderabad also underlined the need of acknowledging the services of those Policemen who are engaged in unearthing crimes with dedication and devotion in their respective jurisdiction and asked the SSPs to encourage these outstanding performers with commendations.

Among others, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed sheikh, SSP Jamshoro Ratiq Nawaz, SSPThatta Ali Bux alias Aftab Nizamani, SSP Dadu Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, SP Badin Qamar Raza Jaskani, SSP Tando Allahyar Abrez Ali Abbasi, SSP Matiari Noor-ul-Haq, SSP Tando Muhammad Khan Saleem Shah, SSP Sujawal Shahla Qureshi and ASP Cantonment Hyderabad Aleena Rajpar attended the meeting.