IPRI book launch at University College Zhob, BUITEMS emphasizes urgency of economic transformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Underscoring the critical link between economic resilience and national security, the University College Zhob, BUITEMS hosted the launch of the groundbreaking book “Economy: Backbone of National Security”, authored by Dr. Aneel Salman, OGDCL–IPRI Chair of Economic Security, with contributions from Muneeb Shah and a multidisciplinary team of experts.

The event was chaired by Professor Dr. Abdul Salam Lodhi, Director of University College Zhob, BUITEMS, said a press

release issued here on Tuesday.

Dr. Abdul Salam Lodhi, in his keynote remarks, stressed that “economic security is essential for the prosperity of all sections of society”, echoing the book's central premise that economic fragility represents a fault line that shapes national defense capabilities, diplomatic influence, and internal stability.

He congratulated Dr Aneel Salman and his Associate Muneeb Shah for producing a timely and urgent work that provides both analysis and actionable solutions.

The ceremony featured a detailed presentation by Muneeb Shah, Research Associate at IPRI and proud alumnus of BS Economics, University College Zhob, BUITEMS.

Shah highlighted that economic transformation, not mere survival, is Pakistan’s defining challenge. “Stability is a fleeting window. We must use it to build resilient institutions, future-proof markets, and empower our youth in emerging technologies,” he asserted, referencing the book’s roadmap for reform.

Shah also paid tribute to his alma mater for shaping his academic and professional journey, expressing gratitude for the mentorship and environment that enabled him to contribute meaningfully to one of Pakistan’s premier think tanks.

The launch brought together students, faculty, and members of the wider academic community in a lively discussion on

how economic strength serves as a foundation for national defense, diplomatic influence, and internal cohesion. Attendees lauded the initiative for bridging the gap between academic research and policy relevance.

Contributors to the book include leading voices such as Zafar Masud, Air Marshal Ashfaque Arain (retd), Dr. Usman W.

Chohan, Dr. Khurram Ellahi, Mr Sheraz Ahmad, Sayem Ali, Maryam Ayub, and others. Together, they map the complex intersections of economic policy, climate resilience, cyber threats, cryptocurrency regulation, regional trade, and geoeconomic strategy, particularly in the context of CPEC Phase II, regional diplomacy, and emerging technologies.

The event at University College Zhob also stood as a proud moment for the institution—celebrating its growing role in national dialogue and the impactful achievements of its alumni. As Professor Lodhi affirmed, “This ceremony reflects our commitment to fostering future leaders in policy, academia, and research who can shape Pakistan’s.