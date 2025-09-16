Open Menu

Operationalized Dialysis Center At RIUT A Blessing. Hanif Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has said that Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT) will be a state of the art urology facility for the residents of Rawalpindi and surrounding areas. While appreciating the ongoing work of the hospital project, he said that lithotripsy procedures have also started at RIUT, with 30 beds available for emergencies.

The minister said this during his unannounced visit to the RIUT on Monday, where he reviewed patient treatment, hospital infrastructure, and other facilities and arrangements.

"The operational kidney dialysis center at RIUT is nothing less than a blessing for patients", he said.

Project Director Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan briefed the minister that RIUT, a 250-bed hospital, is currently operational with 50 beds.

The hospital has eight departments dedicated to kidney treatment, with OPD, emergency and ultrasound departments fully functional. It was briefed that the hospital is equipped with 30 modern dialysis machines, capable of treating 30 patients simultaneously. This is great news for kidney patients in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas, as they no longer have to endure long waiting times or visit multiple hospitals for dialysis.

It was further briefed that the RIUT Dialysis Center can provide dialysis services to an average of 100 patients daily, offering relief to those previously stuck on long waiting lists at other hospitals. The project, costing over five billion rupees, is 99% complete, and the hospital has created hundreds of jobs.

