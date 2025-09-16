Police arrest 6 accused in operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Cantt Police on Tuesday arrested 6 accused in a special operation against the offenders.

The police spokesman said 5 pistols, 244 grams of hashish and dozens of cartridges were

recovered from the possession of the accused.

Among the accused, two were wanted by the Cantt Police in different cases, he added

On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, the operations against wanted criminals have

been intensified.

The arrested accused have been transferred to the police station

for further legal action.

