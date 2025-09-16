Open Menu

District Administration Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

District Administration Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The District Administration on Tuesday launched a cervical cancer vaccination campaign for girls aged 9-14 in District Khairpur, which will run from September 15 to 27 across 76 Union Councils. The inauguration ceremony was held at Government Girls High school, Mall Road.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo as the chief guest, along with District Health Officer Dr. Syed Masroor Hassan Shah, Vice Chairman District Council Syed Fahad Ali Shah Jilani, and Principal of Girls High School, Hazoor Bux Sohu.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahoojo stated that the cervical cancer vaccine is completely safe and will protect the lives of young girls, ensuring the future generation remains free from this deadly disease.

He urged health officials, citizens, Union Council chairmen, and vice chairmen to fully cooperate with the district administration in making the vaccination campaign a success. He emphasized the importance of monitoring the campaign in their respective areas to ensure no girl is left behind.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of health officials, civil society members, citizens, and students from various schools.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

29 minutes ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

46 minutes ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

59 minutes ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

1 hour ago
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

2 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

2 hours ago
 Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official vi ..

UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

2 hours ago
 Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan