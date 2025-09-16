District Administration Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The District Administration on Tuesday launched a cervical cancer vaccination campaign for girls aged 9-14 in District Khairpur, which will run from September 15 to 27 across 76 Union Councils. The inauguration ceremony was held at Government Girls High school, Mall Road.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo as the chief guest, along with District Health Officer Dr. Syed Masroor Hassan Shah, Vice Chairman District Council Syed Fahad Ali Shah Jilani, and Principal of Girls High School, Hazoor Bux Sohu.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahoojo stated that the cervical cancer vaccine is completely safe and will protect the lives of young girls, ensuring the future generation remains free from this deadly disease.

He urged health officials, citizens, Union Council chairmen, and vice chairmen to fully cooperate with the district administration in making the vaccination campaign a success. He emphasized the importance of monitoring the campaign in their respective areas to ensure no girl is left behind.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of health officials, civil society members, citizens, and students from various schools.