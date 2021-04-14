UrduPoint.com
DIG Chairs Meeting To Review Law & Order Situation

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:53 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding law and order situation and the range and security arrangements made for the month of Ramzan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding law and order situation and the range and security arrangements made for the month of Ramzan.

The SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Sanghar Farukh Lanjar and SP Complaint Cell DIG office Mukhtar Ali Solangi attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting DIG Mazhar Nawaz directing all SSPs to ensure registration of fair and free FIR while investigation be carried out in professional style with latest techniques.

He advised that FIR be registered with proper sections while legal action be initiated against those found involved in registering fake FIR.

He said the unnecessary involvement be avoided while registering FIR.

The DIG directed to ensure security arrangements of mosques and markets during Taraveeh timings while complete implementation of SOPs issued by the government be ensured keeping in view of the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the DIG chaired a meeting of Police Welfare Committee during which cheques worth Rs 1,494,880 were distributed among 39 police employees from Police Welfare Fund. Out of this amount 20 police employees were paid Rs 544,880 under Grant head and Rs 950,000 were paid to 19 police employees under marriage grant.

