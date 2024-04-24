DIG Hazara Directs To Increase Security Measures Across The Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss and address the prevailing law and order situation across the region.
The meeting was attended by the District Police Officers (DPOs) of all 8 districts of the region, Special Branch SPs, and other senior police officials.
During the meeting, DPOs provided a comprehensive overview of the law and order scenario in their respective districts to DIG Hazara. In response, Tahir Ayub emphasized the need to enhance and fortify the information access system at police stations to ensure timely and complete information dissemination regarding all events within their jurisdictions.
The security of the Chinese and other foreign workers engaged in various development projects in the region particularly came under discussion. DIG Hazara stressed the importance of bolstering security arrangements in these areas. DPOs were tasked with conducting weekly visits to these locations to personally oversee security measures.
Stringent security protocols were stressed during the movement of Chinese nationals, with zero tolerance for any compromise in this regard, security measures for sensitive sites within respective districts were also ordered.
The DIG Hazara directed collaboration with pertinent agencies as a must to eradicate all networks of drug dealers operating in the region. Lists identifying these networks and individuals were to be compiled and action taken to eradicate them from the region.
He also ordered to enhancement of the police check posts and patrolling on internal and external routes of districts with detailed reports to be forwarded to the regional office. Attendance of police personnel on duty was to be ensured, with strict measures against those found to be neglecting their duties.
As the tourism season commenced in Hazara, plans were discussed in collaboration with the Tourism Department to establish information and facilitation centres. Additionally, efforts were underway to devise optimal traffic management strategies for tourists arriving from around the globe.
A special campaign targeting murderers and criminals involved in various crimes was announced, with a commitment to implementing effective measures against them.
