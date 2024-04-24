Open Menu

DIG Hazara Directs To Increase Security Measures Across The Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DIG Hazara directs to increase security measures across the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss and address the prevailing law and order situation across the region.

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officers (DPOs) of all 8 districts of the region, Special Branch SPs, and other senior police officials.

During the meeting, DPOs provided a comprehensive overview of the law and order scenario in their respective districts to DIG Hazara. In response, Tahir Ayub emphasized the need to enhance and fortify the information access system at police stations to ensure timely and complete information dissemination regarding all events within their jurisdictions.

The security of the Chinese and other foreign workers engaged in various development projects in the region particularly came under discussion. DIG Hazara stressed the importance of bolstering security arrangements in these areas. DPOs were tasked with conducting weekly visits to these locations to personally oversee security measures.

Stringent security protocols were stressed during the movement of Chinese nationals, with zero tolerance for any compromise in this regard, security measures for sensitive sites within respective districts were also ordered.

The DIG Hazara directed collaboration with pertinent agencies as a must to eradicate all networks of drug dealers operating in the region. Lists identifying these networks and individuals were to be compiled and action taken to eradicate them from the region.

He also ordered to enhancement of the police check posts and patrolling on internal and external routes of districts with detailed reports to be forwarded to the regional office. Attendance of police personnel on duty was to be ensured, with strict measures against those found to be neglecting their duties.

As the tourism season commenced in Hazara, plans were discussed in collaboration with the Tourism Department to establish information and facilitation centres. Additionally, efforts were underway to devise optimal traffic management strategies for tourists arriving from around the globe.

A special campaign targeting murderers and criminals involved in various crimes was announced, with a commitment to implementing effective measures against them.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order China Traffic Criminals All From

Recent Stories

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PA ..

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman

17 minutes ago
 PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

2 hours ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

3 hours ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

4 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

5 hours ago
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

6 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan