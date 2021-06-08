DIG Irfan Baloch visits Sanghar district, accorded warm welcome

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabd Range, Irfan Ali Baloch visited District Sanghar on Tuesday. DIG was accorded a warm welcome by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar Dr Farrukh Ali, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Head of Branches, Station House officers and senior Police officials.

A smart contingent of Police displayed salute to DIG. Irfan Baloch later held a meeting with heads of branches and office staff at the office of SSP Sanghar and inquired about issues. DIG also chaired a meeting regarding law-and-order situation and crime control. Addressing the meeting DIG said that action is expedited against criminal elements in Shaheed Benazirabad Range.

He said that safety of life and material of general public is the priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He directed police officials to adopt all possible steps to control crime in Sanghar district while strict action be taken against criminal elements. On the occasion SSP Sanghar Dr Farrukh Ali briefing the overall crime control situation disclosed the police performance, steps taken and other issues. Later DIG Irfan Baloch held separate meetings with the trader's community and media men. Traders' Community and media men expressed their satisfaction over the performance of District Police Sanghar and steps taken to keep control on the crime situation by SSP Dr Farrukh Ali and his team.