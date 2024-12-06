DIG Sukkur Reviews Crime Situation Off Sukkur Division
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Police Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Friday chaired a crime review meeting at his office and evaluated the crime situation in the region and discussed various strategies to combat crime by enhancing patrolling and ensuring timely case resolutions.
DIG Sukkur directed the police heads of all four districts to evolve a comprehensive strategy for improving security measures in the Sukkur division.
He directed the police officials to adopt a proactive approach for identifying criminal targets and initiating immediate action against them.
He further directed the police stations and 15 Madadgar force teams to strengthen patrolling for improved public safety.
DIG Sukkur directed the police to accelerate efforts for apprehending the maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders, court absconders and record holder outlaws.
