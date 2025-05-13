DIG Tariq vows relentless crackdown against crime, corruption & drug peddling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting to review the prevailing crime situation and formulate strategies for stronger enforcement against criminal elements.

An official told APP that the meeting was attended by SSP Investigation, Zonal SPs, and SDPOs, during which the performance of all officers was thoroughly evaluated.

DIG Tariq stated that the rising trend in crime would not be tolerated and instructed that those involved in serious and heinous crimes must be arrested promptly and prosecuted with the full force of law.

DIG emphasized that officers must apprehend absconding suspects without delay and complete investigations strictly on merit. DIG Tariq underscored the importance of submitting challans with concrete evidence to ensure convictions.

DIG Tariq stressed that patrolling should be made more purposeful and impactful, with indiscriminate action against illegal arms displays and land grabbing elements.

DIG maintained that the arrest of proclaimed offenders must be ensured and grievance redressal mechanisms should be functional at police station level to resolve public complaints on a priority basis.

DIG Tariq warned of strict action against any police officials involved in bribery, corruption, or misconduct, including those already facing complaints. He affirmed that misuse of authority and corrupt practices would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

DIG Tariq called for coordinated and integrated operations. He also directed the arrest of associates and facilitators of criminal gangs and urged intensified efforts to combat motorcycle and car theft.

DIG Tariq highlighted the need for special focus on eliminating drug peddling, especially in and around educational institutions. He called for comprehensive strategies to tighten the noose around drug dealers and other criminal elements.

He instructed officers to register FIRs against professional beggars and their facilitators, ensure the timely submission of pending challans to courts, and enhance the quality of investigations./APP-rzr-mkz