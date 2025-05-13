Zero Tolerance Policy Against 'cheating' Culture During Exams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Tanveer Asghar Awan, conducted an unannounced emergency visit to various examination centers in Attock.
During the visit, the Controller met with the examination staff and thoroughly reviewed the functionality of CCTV cameras, distribution of question papers, identification of students, and attendance records. He also had a brief interaction with students and gathered their feedback on the examination environment.
Addressing media representatives, Tanveer Asghar Awan emphasized that the board's Primary objective is to ensure a transparent, impartial, and merit-based examination system.
He said that there will be zero tolerance for cheating and any student or staff member found involved in malpractices will face strict legal action.
The Controller further mentioned that district monitoring teams are actively reporting on a daily basis, and vigilance squads have been deployed at all examination centers to prevent any illicit activities.
He assured that the board respects students' abilities and hard work and is making every effort to declare examination results with complete transparency.
