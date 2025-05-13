Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A lecture on the 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' was held at the Government Commerce College here on Tuesday.

The Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider addressed the participants .

He said that the Mohtasib worked in line with the functions laid down within its jurIsdiction.

Haider said that the Mohtasib Secretariat inspect, investigate and redress the grievances of the people.

The Advisor said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib was committed to providing relief and justice to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that the Regional Office officials act upon complaints and visit offices to inspect and resolve the issues of the people.

Haider said that the people could registered their complaints with the Mohtasib office.

He reiterated that the Regional office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib would continue resolving remonstrances of the people.