Lecture On 'Role & Functions Of Wafaqi Mohtasib' Held
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A lecture on the 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' was held at the Government Commerce College here on Tuesday.
The Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider addressed the participants .
He said that the Mohtasib worked in line with the functions laid down within its jurIsdiction.
Haider said that the Mohtasib Secretariat inspect, investigate and redress the grievances of the people.
The Advisor said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib was committed to providing relief and justice to the people at their doorsteps.
He said that the Regional Office officials act upon complaints and visit offices to inspect and resolve the issues of the people.
Haider said that the people could registered their complaints with the Mohtasib office.
He reiterated that the Regional office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib would continue resolving remonstrances of the people.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 120-litre soda water, 30-kg expired food6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows relentless crackdown against crime, corruption & drug peddling6 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against 'cheating' culture during exams6 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to host grand exhibition on 16th6 minutes ago
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds "Pakistan Zindabad Rally"6 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits home of martyred Radar Operator6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds one-day training on first aid, BLS16 minutes ago
-
DC Bannu holds Open Katcheri to address revenue-related public complaints16 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces in Lachi16 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers applaud armed forces for effective, unified response to Indian aggression16 minutes ago
-
Deputy High Commissioner of UK calls on PA Speaker16 minutes ago