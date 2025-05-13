Alhamra To Host Grand Exhibition On 16th
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council—Alhamra is set to unveil its most prestigious annual art exhibition, "A New Dawn," on Friday, May 16, at the Allah Bux Art Gallery, The Mall.
The grand showcase of imagination and expression combines the creative brilliance of 178 artists across Pakistan, illuminating Alhamra's deep commitment to nurturing the nation's vibrant artistic landscape.
Educationist, social activist and CEO of Lahore Grammar school Nighat Yawar Ali
will be the chief guest.
The monumental exhibition, curated with immense dedication, is a testament to Alhamra's two-decade-long legacy of celebrating visual arts without interruption.
All arrangements for the showcase have been finalized.
In a heartfelt gesture to uplift emerging talent, the top five young artists of the Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition will each be awarded Rs 60,000, recognising their outstanding contributions to contemporary art. The award ceremony will be held at Alhamra Hall No 3, where brilliance will be acknowledged with reverence and pride.
The event will also launch an exclusive exhibition catalogue featuring a curated selection of artworks by participating artists—a print tribute to the country's evolving aesthetic sensibilities.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 120-litre soda water, 30-kg expired food41 seconds ago
-
DIG Tariq vows relentless crackdown against crime, corruption & drug peddling43 seconds ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against 'cheating' culture during exams46 seconds ago
-
Alhamra to host grand exhibition on 16th48 seconds ago
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held52 seconds ago
-
AIOU holds "Pakistan Zindabad Rally"54 seconds ago
-
Muqam visits home of martyred Radar Operator58 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds one-day training on first aid, BLS11 minutes ago
-
DC Bannu holds Open Katcheri to address revenue-related public complaints11 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces in Lachi11 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers applaud armed forces for effective, unified response to Indian aggression11 minutes ago
-
Deputy High Commissioner of UK calls on PA Speaker11 minutes ago