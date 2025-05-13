Open Menu

Alhamra To Host Grand Exhibition On 16th

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Alhamra to host grand exhibition on 16th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council—Alhamra is set to unveil its most prestigious annual art exhibition, "A New Dawn," on Friday, May 16, at the Allah Bux Art Gallery, The Mall.

The grand showcase of imagination and expression combines the creative brilliance of 178 artists across Pakistan, illuminating Alhamra's deep commitment to nurturing the nation's vibrant artistic landscape.

Educationist, social activist and CEO of Lahore Grammar school Nighat Yawar Ali

will be the chief guest.

The monumental exhibition, curated with immense dedication, is a testament to Alhamra's two-decade-long legacy of celebrating visual arts without interruption.

All arrangements for the showcase have been finalized.

In a heartfelt gesture to uplift emerging talent, the top five young artists of the Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition will each be awarded Rs 60,000, recognising their outstanding contributions to contemporary art. The award ceremony will be held at Alhamra Hall No 3, where brilliance will be acknowledged with reverence and pride.

The event will also launch an exclusive exhibition catalogue featuring a curated selection of artworks by participating artists—a print tribute to the country's evolving aesthetic sensibilities.

