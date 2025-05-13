Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Holds One-day Training On First Aid, BLS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The training wing of the Rescue 1122 conducted a one-day training session about first aid and basic life support for the police jawans here at police training school.

According to the spokesman of Rescue 1122, the training session was conducted under the training wing incharge Aizaz Mehmood.

He said that participants were educated on various aspects of first aid and basic life support techniques such as how to immediately provide medical assistance in emergency situations.

They were also trained about provision of medical aid to patients with choking problems besides enlightening them as to how to perform the Complimentary Resuscitation process on patients.

The participants were trained on several other techniques regarding their personal safety, patients safety, management of unconscious patients, fracture management, snake biting and handling emergencies relating to fire eruption.

The director of the police training school lauded the training team of Rescue 1122 for conducting such useful training sessions for jawans.

APP/slm

