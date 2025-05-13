Open Menu

Muqam Visits Home Of Martyred Radar Operator

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Muqam visits home of martyred Radar Operator

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Army’s martyred radar operator, Muhammad Ayaz, in here who embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian aggression.

During his visit, the federal minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and offered condolences to the martyr’s father.

He also visited Muhammad Ayaz’s grave, where he offered prayers for his soul and paid tribute to his sacrifice.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute at the martyr’s grave, honoring his ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Speaking to the media, Engineer Amir Muqam said that brave sons like Muhammad Ayaz are the pride of the nation, and the entire country salutes these courageous soldiers who laid down their lives for the security and sovereignty of Pakistan.

He added, “The Pakistan Army and the entire nation stand firmly with the families of martyrs. Their sacrifices are a guiding light for us all.”

He emphasized that Pakistan’s forces have avenged the blood of the martyrs, and that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. “There will be no compromise on national sovereignty,” he said. “Every act of Indian aggression will be responded to with full force.”

The federal minister further stated that Indian aggression has united the Pakistani nation, and the valiant armed forces have defended the nation’s honor and independence with unmatched resolve.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 hour ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 hour ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

2 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

2 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

15 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

16 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

16 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan