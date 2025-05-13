Muqam Visits Home Of Martyred Radar Operator
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Army’s martyred radar operator, Muhammad Ayaz, in here who embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian aggression.
During his visit, the federal minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and offered condolences to the martyr’s father.
He also visited Muhammad Ayaz’s grave, where he offered prayers for his soul and paid tribute to his sacrifice.
A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute at the martyr’s grave, honoring his ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
Speaking to the media, Engineer Amir Muqam said that brave sons like Muhammad Ayaz are the pride of the nation, and the entire country salutes these courageous soldiers who laid down their lives for the security and sovereignty of Pakistan.
He added, “The Pakistan Army and the entire nation stand firmly with the families of martyrs. Their sacrifices are a guiding light for us all.”
He emphasized that Pakistan’s forces have avenged the blood of the martyrs, and that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. “There will be no compromise on national sovereignty,” he said. “Every act of Indian aggression will be responded to with full force.”
The federal minister further stated that Indian aggression has united the Pakistani nation, and the valiant armed forces have defended the nation’s honor and independence with unmatched resolve.
