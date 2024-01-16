Digital rights activist urges public awareness on fake news

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The founder of the Digital Rights Foundation, Nighat Dad, emphasized the need for increased awareness among the public about the dangers of fake news and deep fakes.

Talking to Pakistan Television News, she highlighted the global efforts to tackle AI-generated deep fake news, emphasizing its heightened threat compared to traditional fake news.

She underscored the importance of government intervention to counter efforts aimed at misleading the public.

She suggested that institutions should have taken proactive measures to educate political parties about the risks associated with deep-fake technology. Unfortunately, no adequate steps have been taken that may potentially lead to the propagation of fake news and misinformation, she added.

Nighat Dad urged for a national-level discussion on how to mitigate these threats effectively.