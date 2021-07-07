UrduPoint.com
Dilip Kumar Proved His Abilities In Subcontinent: Abdul Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of legendary Indian actor Muhammad Yousuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of legendary Indian actor Muhammad Yousuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar.

In his condolence message, Abdul Aleem Khan praised his excellent carrier in film who has left infinite impressions for viewers of subcontinent.

He said that Dilip Kumar had a unique status in the Bollywood industry and the essence of his acting would be remembered for a long time.

He also paid rich tribute to the contribution of Dilip Kumar in the field of welfare and social work.

Abdul Aleem Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage and strength to the bereaved family and followers to bear this irreparableloss with courage and fortitude.

