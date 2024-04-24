Director primary school Range Larkana visits exam center

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Director Primary Schools Range Larkana Gulsheer Soomro has visited the examination center of Government Girls Primary School Madeji-I, and during visit, he took an oral test from students and congratulated the children for their best performance.

On the occasion, the school headmistress Madam Tahira Mangi and the teachers praised the children for showing interest in education.

Talking to media, Director Primary Schools Region Larkana Gulsheer Ahmed Soomro said that credit goes to the teachers of this school for showing hardwork for the children studying here.

He urged the teachers to treat children as their family members and provide them quality education.

He said that among the primary schools of Larkana region, the Government Girls Primary School Madeji-I, is considered as one of the best educational institution in the area.

He said that teachers of the education department are moving towards quality education.

He said that following the instructions of the provincial minister for education, all the teachers are focusing on providing quality education. The Director said that all out efforts are being made to bring the out of school children into main stream so that they could avail the quality education and perform their duties for uplift of the country.