Open Menu

Disbursement Of Quarterly Tranche (Jan-March) Of Benazir Kafaalat Continues Smoothly

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Disbursement of quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat continues smoothly

The disbursement of the quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries is continuing smoothly across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The disbursement of the quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries is continuing smoothly across the country.

The payment process is continued across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan simultaneously to disburse the increased payment of Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million registered beneficiary families.

Director General, BISP, Naveed Akbar in a video message said that the payment process is going on smoothly across the country through two designated banks including HBL and Alfalah.

The work on initiating payments through ATMs is under process and will be completed soon. The beneficiaries will be able to get their payments through ATMs by the end of this month, he hoped.

He advised the beneficiaries to receive their full payment through the agent/representative of their nearest designated bank and contact the toll-free number 080026477 or the nearest Tehsil offices in case of any deduction.

Besides Benazir Kafaalat stipend payments, the disbursement of education stipends is also being carried out across the country. In some areas, the special Ramzan grant is also being issued to the beneficiaries, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.

However, the beneficiaries can also contact them on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472836/03028240958 (Sindh), 0318472831 (South Punjab-I), 03175370095 (South Punjab-II), 03028240972 (Central Punjab), 03028240977 (North Punjab), 03185761507 (Balochistan), 03175370081 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213394 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).

The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women respectively without any deductions.

The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.

The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship.

The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the “Benazir Kafaalat Programme,” is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008. Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Bank Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From WhatsApp Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

SC issues written order regarding permission to ca ..

SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election

4 minutes ago
 IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB prog ..

IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

4 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

4 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on ..

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

18 minutes ago
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical train ..

KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM

18 minutes ago
 Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, ..

Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for t ..

KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education

18 minutes ago
 India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan ..

India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..

20 minutes ago
 296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ..

296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI

20 minutes ago
 Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on In ..

Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan