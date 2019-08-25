(@imziishan)

ANAHEIM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) Disney on Saturday released plans for a dozen upcoming movies, ranging from Marvel superhero films and Star Wars blockbusters to Pixar and Disney animations.Here is a run-through of everything newly announced at the D23 fan fest's movies panel in Anaheim, California:Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerLucasfilm is "hard at work" finishing an official new trailer, but unseen footage and a new poster showed Rey and Kylo Ren locked in a duel.

The final seconds showed Rey wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber -- immediately dubbed "Sith Rey" online. Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell join the cast.Jungle CruiseDwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt rode into D23 on a riverboat and a vintage car to promote their live-action film based on Disney's theme park ride.

In a good-humored takedown of alpha-male action heroes, Blunt introduced her own trailer telling the story from her character's perspective -- with Johnson's name in comically tiny font.

Maleficent: Mistress of EvilMichelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the cast for the sequel to the live-action 2014 hit centered on Snow White's villain.

A lengthy clip showed Aurora preparing to marry Prince Phillip -- leading to an extremely frosty dinner between her godmother Maleficent and his parents which quickly descends into conflict.MulanThe panel for Disney's live-action remake was notable for the absence of Chinese-American star Liu Yifei, who triggered the #BoycottMulan movement with her criticism of Hong Kong protests.

Film footage showed a young Mulan's disastrous meeting with a highly-strung matchmaker, before teasing fight scenes as she takes the place of her ailing father in the Imperial Army.