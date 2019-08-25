UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney's Dozen: What We Learnt At D23 Movies Panel

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:48 PM

Disney's dozen: what we learnt at D23 movies panel

ANAHEIM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) Disney on Saturday released plans for a dozen upcoming movies, ranging from Marvel superhero films and Star Wars blockbusters to Pixar and Disney animations.Here is a run-through of everything newly announced at the D23 fan fest's movies panel in Anaheim, California:Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerLucasfilm is "hard at work" finishing an official new trailer, but unseen footage and a new poster showed Rey and Kylo Ren locked in a duel.

The final seconds showed Rey wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber -- immediately dubbed "Sith Rey" online. Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell join the cast.Jungle CruiseDwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt rode into D23 on a riverboat and a vintage car to promote their live-action film based on Disney's theme park ride.

In a good-humored takedown of alpha-male action heroes, Blunt introduced her own trailer telling the story from her character's perspective -- with Johnson's name in comically tiny font.

Maleficent: Mistress of EvilMichelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the cast for the sequel to the live-action 2014 hit centered on Snow White's villain.

A lengthy clip showed Aurora preparing to marry Prince Phillip -- leading to an extremely frosty dinner between her godmother Maleficent and his parents which quickly descends into conflict.MulanThe panel for Disney's live-action remake was notable for the absence of Chinese-American star Liu Yifei, who triggered the #BoycottMulan movement with her criticism of Hong Kong protests.

Film footage showed a young Mulan's disastrous meeting with a highly-strung matchmaker, before teasing fight scenes as she takes the place of her ailing father in the Imperial Army.

Related Topics

Army Snow Film And Movies Car Young Hong Kong Aurora Emily Blunt Keri Russell From

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

3 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shariâ€™a c ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.