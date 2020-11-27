Dist health authority changes dates of interview

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) has changed dates of interviews for recruitment on various posts of Class-IV from November 30 to December 07, 2020 due to anti polio campaign.

District Health Officer Dr.

Bilal Ahmed said that according to new schedule, interviews for Sanitary Patrol (Females) BS-01 will be held on December 07 followed by interviews for Sanitary Patrol (Males) on December 08, for photocopy operator (BS-03), plumber (BS-03) and driver (BS-04) on December 09 whereas interview of carpenter (BS-04), aya (BS-04), sanitary worker (BS-01) and lift operator (BS-01) would be held on December 10.

The applicants should ensure their presence for interview on said dateunder new schedule, he added.