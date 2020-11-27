UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Health Authority Changes Dates Of Interview

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Dist health authority changes dates of interview

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) has changed dates of interviews for recruitment on various posts of Class-IV from November 30 to December 07, 2020 due to anti polio campaign.

District Health Officer Dr.

Bilal Ahmed said that according to new schedule, interviews for Sanitary Patrol (Females) BS-01 will be held on December 07 followed by interviews for Sanitary Patrol (Males) on December 08, for photocopy operator (BS-03), plumber (BS-03) and driver (BS-04) on December 09 whereas interview of carpenter (BS-04), aya (BS-04), sanitary worker (BS-01) and lift operator (BS-01) would be held on December 10.

The applicants should ensure their presence for interview on said dateunder new schedule, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Driver November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

52 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.