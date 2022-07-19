UrduPoint.com

District Admin, Pesco Join Hands Against Power Thieves; Removes 55 Hocks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:50 PM

District admin, Pesco join hands against power thieves; removes 55 hocks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) have joined hands against power thieves in Peshawar division and removed 25 illegal hocks in different areas.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi, the Pesco authority conducted surprised raids at thesil area at Tehkal Payan and removed 55 direct illegal hocks from transmission lines. The district administration and Pesco authority also conducted operation against power thieves at village Rasheed Ghari, Gulbahar, Charsadda Road, Panam Dheri, Nothia, Gulbarg and others adjoining areas and removed hundreds of direct hocks, FIR against power thieves were registered.

The operation was supervised by divisional commissioner, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan.

The commissioner said zero tolerance against power stealing has been adopted and strict action would be taken against electricity stealers. He said power stealing was a punishable crime and culprits would be sent to jails.

Pesco spokesman said that illegal direct hocks caused electricity fluctuation and breakdown besides tripping and urged masses to cooperate with the company for smooth and uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Road Charsadda FIR From PESCO

Recent Stories

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

26 minutes ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

13 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.