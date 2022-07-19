District admin, Pesco join hands against power thieves; removes 55 hocks

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) have joined hands against power thieves in Peshawar division and removed 25 illegal hocks in different areas.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi, the Pesco authority conducted surprised raids at thesil area at Tehkal Payan and removed 55 direct illegal hocks from transmission lines. The district administration and Pesco authority also conducted operation against power thieves at village Rasheed Ghari, Gulbahar, Charsadda Road, Panam Dheri, Nothia, Gulbarg and others adjoining areas and removed hundreds of direct hocks, FIR against power thieves were registered.

The operation was supervised by divisional commissioner, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan.

The commissioner said zero tolerance against power stealing has been adopted and strict action would be taken against electricity stealers. He said power stealing was a punishable crime and culprits would be sent to jails.

Pesco spokesman said that illegal direct hocks caused electricity fluctuation and breakdown besides tripping and urged masses to cooperate with the company for smooth and uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers.