Open Menu

District Admin Prioritizes Rural Residents' Concerns Through Khuli Kutcheries: DC Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 06:06 PM

District admin prioritizes rural residents' concerns through Khuli Kutcheries: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal said that the district administration was giving importance to addressing the issues faced by rural residents right at their doorsteps, transcending the conventional focus on urban areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal said that the district administration was giving importance to addressing the issues faced by rural residents right at their doorsteps, transcending the conventional focus on urban areas. He expressed these views while addressing Khuli Kutchery at Toheed Abad, Galyat here Friday.

The DC further said that in line with this vision, diverse initiatives were being taken by the district administration to effectively tackle the concerns of rural populations.

He listened to the grievances of the residents and promptly issued directives to the relevant departments to provide immediate solutions.

A huge record of complaints was documented during the session.

A large number of local residents participated in the Khuli Kutchery, availing the opportunity to bring their concerns to the forefront. Officials from various district departments were also present in Khuli Kutchery and responded to inquiries pertaining to the resolution of community issues.

ADC Zark Yar Khan, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq; SDPO Zahid Amin, representatives from the Agriculture Department, District education Officer (DEO) Male Muhammad Tanveer, DEO Female, DSP, Assistant Director Local Government Hameed Khan, Director of Livestock and Dairy Development Akbar Ali Khan, DFC Shahad Muhammad Khan and other officers from various departments were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Resolution Education Abbottabad Agriculture Male From Government

Recent Stories

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi quits politics

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi quits politics

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani famil ..

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani family for his final resting place

32 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide attack on security ..

1 minute ago
 DC visits fruit, vegetable market

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

1 minute ago
 NAVTTC Board agree proposals for uplifting TVET de ..

NAVTTC Board agree proposals for uplifting TVET development to impart quality tr ..

1 minute ago
 UGI chairman dedicates month of September to Ghazi ..

UGI chairman dedicates month of September to Ghazis

1 minute ago
District admin launches crackdown on adulterated f ..

District admin launches crackdown on adulterated food, illegal practices

2 minutes ago
 CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child la ..

CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child labour

14 minutes ago
 Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs ..

Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 m recovered

14 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 310 points

PSX turns around, gains 310 points

14 minutes ago
 New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar ..

New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar

14 minutes ago
 18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan