District admin prioritizes rural residents' concerns through Khuli Kutcheries: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal said that the district administration was giving importance to addressing the issues faced by rural residents right at their doorsteps, transcending the conventional focus on urban areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal said that the district administration was giving importance to addressing the issues faced by rural residents right at their doorsteps, transcending the conventional focus on urban areas. He expressed these views while addressing Khuli Kutchery at Toheed Abad, Galyat here Friday.

The DC further said that in line with this vision, diverse initiatives were being taken by the district administration to effectively tackle the concerns of rural populations.

He listened to the grievances of the residents and promptly issued directives to the relevant departments to provide immediate solutions.

A huge record of complaints was documented during the session.

A large number of local residents participated in the Khuli Kutchery, availing the opportunity to bring their concerns to the forefront. Officials from various district departments were also present in Khuli Kutchery and responded to inquiries pertaining to the resolution of community issues.

ADC Zark Yar Khan, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq; SDPO Zahid Amin, representatives from the Agriculture Department, District education Officer (DEO) Male Muhammad Tanveer, DEO Female, DSP, Assistant Director Local Government Hameed Khan, Director of Livestock and Dairy Development Akbar Ali Khan, DFC Shahad Muhammad Khan and other officers from various departments were present on the occasion.