District Administration Bans Entry Of 21 Religious Scholars In Abbottabad During Moharram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

District administration bans entry of 21 religious scholars in Abbottabad during Moharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to maintain religious harmony in district Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday banned the entry of 21 religious scholars and speakers till the end of Moharram.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Abbottabad, under section 144 entry of 21 religious scholars and speakers those can provoke people and incite religious disharmony by their speeches, can also create law and order situation in the district.

According to the DC Abbottabad notification entry of Afghan refugees in the city after 7 pm, pillion riding and display of arms, violation of Moharram processions routes, change of time of processions and new procession other than schedule have been banned.

People outside the district would not allow staying in the hotels that are in the surrounding areas of Moharram procession routes or Moharram Majalis.

It is further elaborated that inciting religious disharmony, an exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, distribution, and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned.

Violators of the ban would be dealt with under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) section 185.

The banned religious scholars and speakers including Mohawia Azam Tariq Jhang, Maulana Abdul Aziz Lal Mosque Islamabad, Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Ludhyanwi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbass Rawalpindi, Chan peer Shah Tofkian Hairpur, Maulana Asif Jalali, Allama Manzoor Hussain Sodhara Punjab, Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani Rawalpindi, Maulana Khadum Hussain Dhaloon Punjab, Allama Kafayat Hussain Naqvi Muzaffar Abad, Maulana Alim Tariq Jhang, Maulana Sarwar Nawaz Jhangwi Punjab, Maulana Atta Muhammad Deshani Battagram, Maulana Shabeer Ahmed Usmani Taxila, islam ud din Usmani Punjab, Imran Gul Lahore, Maulana Ilyas Ghumman Sargodha, Zulfiqar Shah Haripur, Ameen Shaheedi and Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi Karachi during the Moharram.

