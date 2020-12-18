District administration inspects implementation of SOPs

Dir Lower, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration on Friday continued inspection against violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and operation against price hike and hoarding.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan today, the Assistant Commissioner Lal Qilla, Abdul Wali carried out inspection of different markets and shops in subdivision Lal Qilla and checked display of price lists and took against, profiteering .

The team confiscated huge quality of polythene bags from various shops despite a ban on its use by the provincial government to minimize environment hazards and pollutionThe team imposed fines on various shops owners for violating the law.

The district administration has also launched awareness campaign in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the second wave and urging people to comply strictly with precautionary measures and adhere SOPs to check spread of infection.