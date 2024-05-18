KP Higher Education Transferred, Posted Principles Of Various Colleges
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notification of transfer and posting of 17 female Associate Professors of Grade 20, said a notification issued here on Saturday.
According to the notification, there are appointments of some of the women associate professors to administrative posts i.e principals while some women have been appointed in the field of teaching.
Among Peshawar female Associate Professors, Samina Khaliq of Grade 20 has been appointed Principal Professor, GDC Mathura Peshawar, Safia Rehana has been posted to GGPGCs Mardan and Peshawar, Saeeda Shahnaz to GFC Women Peshawar.
Similarly, Neelam Gul posted to GGDC Dargai Malakand, Sadia Khan to GGDC Bacha Khan Peshawar, Khaleda Adeeb appointed as Professor Principal GGDC Jaluzai Nowshera, Anila Ghani as Professor GCGC Peshawar, Tagneed Bano as Professor GCGC Peshawar, Nail Naz as Principal Associate Professor Lachi Kohat, Haizel Begum as Principal Professor GGDC Barikot Swat, Seema Gul as Associate Professor GGDC Barikot, Shaista islam as Principal Prof.
GGDC No. 1 Charsadda, Moiza Sherman as Principal GGDC Manki Swat while Zahra Jabeen appointed as Principal GGPGC Abbottabad No. 1, Shakeela Nasira as Professor GGDC No. 1 Hayatabad and both Ayesha Siddiqa and Professor Rabia Sikandar appointed as Principals of GGDC Karak and Principal GCGC Peshawar, respectively.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Daily Exercise boosts cognitive function, says Experts12 minutes ago
-
IT exports surges to stunning $310 mln in April12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department22 minutes ago
-
Seven of family injured in Nathiagali road accident22 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi38 minutes ago
-
13 including children killed as mini truck plunges into ravine in Khushab42 minutes ago
-
Employees stage protest over non-payment of funds for hospitals in merged districts42 minutes ago
-
Govt continues extensive crackdown on essential commodities' smuggling42 minutes ago
-
Justice Munib takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expressed concerns over violent incidents in Kyrgyzstan42 minutes ago
-
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution44 minutes ago
-
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstacle in the way of sta ..47 minutes ago