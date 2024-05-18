Open Menu

KP Higher Education Transferred, Posted Principles Of Various Colleges

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KP Higher Education transferred, posted principles of various colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notification of transfer and posting of 17 female Associate Professors of Grade 20, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

According to the notification, there are appointments of some of the women associate professors to administrative posts i.e principals while some women have been appointed in the field of teaching.

Among Peshawar female Associate Professors, Samina Khaliq of Grade 20 has been appointed Principal Professor, GDC Mathura Peshawar, Safia Rehana has been posted to GGPGCs Mardan and Peshawar, Saeeda Shahnaz to GFC Women Peshawar.

Similarly, Neelam Gul posted to GGDC Dargai Malakand, Sadia Khan to GGDC Bacha Khan Peshawar, Khaleda Adeeb appointed as Professor Principal GGDC Jaluzai Nowshera, Anila Ghani as Professor GCGC Peshawar, Tagneed Bano as Professor GCGC Peshawar, Nail Naz as Principal Associate Professor Lachi Kohat, Haizel Begum as Principal Professor GGDC Barikot Swat, Seema Gul as Associate Professor GGDC Barikot, Shaista islam as Principal Prof.

GGDC No. 1 Charsadda, Moiza Sherman as Principal GGDC Manki Swat while Zahra Jabeen appointed as Principal GGPGC Abbottabad No. 1, Shakeela Nasira as Professor GGDC No. 1 Hayatabad and both Ayesha Siddiqa and Professor Rabia Sikandar appointed as Principals of GGDC Karak and Principal GCGC Peshawar, respectively.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Swat Mathura Kohat Mardan Sherman Charsadda Nowshera Karak Malakand Dargai Barikot Neelam Sadia Khan Women

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

20 minutes ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

25 minutes ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

38 minutes ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

44 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

47 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

2 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

2 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

2 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

5 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

5 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan