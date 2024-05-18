KP Higher Education transferred, posted principles of various colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notification of transfer and posting of 17 female Associate Professors of Grade 20, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

According to the notification, there are appointments of some of the women associate professors to administrative posts i.e principals while some women have been appointed in the field of teaching.

Among Peshawar female Associate Professors, Samina Khaliq of Grade 20 has been appointed Principal Professor, GDC Mathura Peshawar, Safia Rehana has been posted to GGPGCs Mardan and Peshawar, Saeeda Shahnaz to GFC Women Peshawar.

Similarly, Neelam Gul posted to GGDC Dargai Malakand, Sadia Khan to GGDC Bacha Khan Peshawar, Khaleda Adeeb appointed as Professor Principal GGDC Jaluzai Nowshera, Anila Ghani as Professor GCGC Peshawar, Tagneed Bano as Professor GCGC Peshawar, Nail Naz as Principal Associate Professor Lachi Kohat, Haizel Begum as Principal Professor GGDC Barikot Swat, Seema Gul as Associate Professor GGDC Barikot, Shaista islam as Principal Prof.

GGDC No. 1 Charsadda, Moiza Sherman as Principal GGDC Manki Swat while Zahra Jabeen appointed as Principal GGPGC Abbottabad No. 1, Shakeela Nasira as Professor GGDC No. 1 Hayatabad and both Ayesha Siddiqa and Professor Rabia Sikandar appointed as Principals of GGDC Karak and Principal GCGC Peshawar, respectively.