Seven of family injured in Nathiagali road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At least seven people of same family of Haripur on Saturday sustained injuries when their rickshaw fell into a deep gorge near Dubai Hotel Nathiagali due to brake failure.

According to the police sources, a rescue medical team provided first aid to the four of the injured on the spot.

However, two individuals, whose conditions were deemed critical, were transferred to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.

The injured have been identified as Khan Wazir aged 40 years, Abdul Rehman 45, Muhammad Sajjad 34, Munir 40 years of age and Waheed 39 years old.