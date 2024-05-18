Open Menu

Seven Of Family Injured In Nathiagali Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Seven of family injured in Nathiagali road accident

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At least seven people of same family of Haripur on Saturday sustained injuries when their rickshaw fell into a deep gorge near Dubai Hotel Nathiagali due to brake failure.

According to the police sources, a rescue medical team provided first aid to the four of the injured on the spot.

However, two individuals, whose conditions were deemed critical, were transferred to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.

The injured have been identified as Khan Wazir aged 40 years, Abdul Rehman 45, Muhammad Sajjad 34, Munir 40 years of age and Waheed 39 years old.

Related Topics

Injured Police Hotel Dubai Same Haripur Family

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

7 minutes ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

12 minutes ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

25 minutes ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

31 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

34 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

1 hour ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

2 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

2 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

5 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

5 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan