Distt administration in action as food items' prices increase

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Strict actions against the profiteering and hoarding are underway as citizens face price inflation of various commodities.

Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) is raiding various markets to maintain supply of food items at prescribed rates.

Dr. Eman Zafar, Assistant Commissioner City has announced zero tolerance against those involved in hoarding, profiteering and illegal price hikers in the city.

In her exclusive talk with APP, the Assistant Commissioner reiterated that actions would be further accelerated under the given circumstances. Dr. Eman highlighted that randomly checking commodities' prices and availability of necessary food items in the city areas has culminated into taking punitive actions against illegal stocks.

"Availability of commodities and food items, along with price controlling measures remain top priority of the district administration", said the Assistant Commissioner.

To a question pertaining to reasons of recent price hikes, Dr. Eman strongly rejected any concrete issue to supply disruption.

"Recent flooding has not hampered the supply mechanism, however we are continuously monitoring prices and rates in the market", she said and added that shopkeepers and commission agents have been hoarding goods to inflate prices, which is unacceptable.

"We have imposed fines of Rs.2.0 million against price inflation in just two weeks during various raids, the PERA force is working diligently to ensure the availability of essential commodities and to curb supply chain disruptions", Dr. Eman added.

The residents are facing high prices which is mostly directly related to the street vendors and moveable shops including cart runners and hawkers.

"The fixed market points to some extent, follow the official price list issued on a daily basis, yet the moving carts and snoring street hawkers in the main markets demand the rates of their choices",said Imran, a resident of the Liaqat Bagh area.

Uzma Tahir, a house lady, also complained about the artificial price hikes saying "rates of vegetables have been suddenly increased by the shopkeepers particularly potatoes, tomatoes and other items are sold at higher rates".

PERA force has been equipped with mechanised resources including bikes to run after such sellers who don't have fixed selling points. They are seen in bazaars randomly checking the prices.

Dr. Eman observed positive results after punitive actions taken against the culprits. However, she acknowledged such watchdoging needs continuity.

"We have devised a strategy under which controlling measures are being taken, which is being monitored at the highest level of the district administration. We are continuously following it", she said.

The latest price list of the twin cities' largest supply market 'sabzi mandi' shows potatoes at maximum rate per kilogram as Rs.70.0 and that of tomatoes is Rs.118.0 for grade one quality. But retailers have their own specified lists.

Since, raids have been conducted on warehouses, and goods have been recovered.

"This campaign will further intensify in the coming day", Dr. Eman urged the citizens to report any such violations to the district government.

The Assistant Commissioner also warned the culprits to follow prescribe rates to avoid any inconvenience.

