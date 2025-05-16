Doctor Killed By Unknown Persons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A renowned medical specialist, Sheikh Mehmood, was shot dead by unknown persons here at Fatima Hospital under the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed Police Station, on Friday.
The killer was in fake uniform of Suthra Punjab project and was impersonating himself a sweeper.
He had come to hospital for medical checkup, and shot dead doctor on getting a chance.
DPO Sargodha Suhaib Ashraf and investigation officers reached the spot, shifted the body to a hospital for necessary legal formalities and started search operation to arrest the killer.
