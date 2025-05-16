Open Menu

Doctor Killed By Unknown Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Doctor killed by unknown persons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A renowned medical specialist, Sheikh Mehmood, was shot dead by unknown persons here at Fatima Hospital under the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed Police Station, on Friday.

The killer was in fake uniform of Suthra Punjab project and was impersonating himself a sweeper.

He had come to hospital for medical checkup, and shot dead doctor on getting a chance.

DPO Sargodha Suhaib Ashraf and investigation officers reached the spot, shifted the body to a hospital for necessary legal formalities and started search operation to arrest the killer.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

4 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

17 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

17 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

17 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

17 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

18 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan