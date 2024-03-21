Pakistan People's Party leader and Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said the cipher was a drama, Imran Khan concocted a false narrative regarding the census to protect his political interests, not only Donald Lu but also Asad Majeed rejected the claims of Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party leader and Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said the cipher was a drama, Imran Khan concocted a false narrative regarding the census to protect his political interests, not only Donald Lu but also Asad Majeed rejected the claims of Imran Khan. PTI founder hired lobbyists to save his politics and attempted to distort Pakistan's image.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that the PTI's sloganeering during Donald Lu's speech made Pakistan a mockery in the eyes of the whole world. The congressman who supports the genocide of innocent Palestinians is also a supporter of Imran Khan.

He stated that the rigging to install Imran Khan on the throne had commenced prior to 2018. The unannounced censorship serves as evidence of the rigging in 2018. There were irregularities in the Constituencies during 2018, and European observers acknowledged that the results lacked transparency.

Memon stated that the introduction of RTS in 2018 was aimed at bringing PTI into power. To ensure PTI's victory in 2018, a "go-slow" policy was implemented with the voters during the election. The process of counting, custody, or delivery of the ballot boxes was kept secret during the 2018 elections.