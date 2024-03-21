Open Menu

Donald Lu Has Rejected Imran's Allegations: Talal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former state minister Muhammad Talal Chaudhry has said that the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asian Affairs Donald Lu proved beyond any doubt that Imran Khan had leveled fake allegations about the US conspiracy for removal of his government.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he said Pakistan had to face embarrassment in international community because of irresponsible attitude of the PTI founder. He said anti-Pakistan elements sitting abroad were making hue and cry over the alleged rigging in elections but they had no stakes in Pakistan.

Talal said the government was committed to eliminating terrorism and focusing on economic revival. He said a non-serious person had been elected as the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister. Such steps would cause a backlash and perpetrators would have to face its consequences, he added.

He said that all political parties were ready to discuss and negotiate on the charter of economy, as it was in the best national interest. He said the PTI inside and outside Pakistan was trying to create political instability, but the people of Pakistan would reject their calls of protestation.

He said the Federal, Punjab and Sindh governments were stable and enjoying absolute majority in the respective assemblies and such elements were only trying to create storm in a cup of tea. He said "we fully respect the mandate of KP, but if constitution was violated, we may use legal options". He said that now there was no one in the country to facilitate them in staging any long march.

Talal said the PTI was earlier demanding recount of vote and when it started, they opt for stay orders from courts.

