Donald Lu Has Rejected Imran's Allegations: Talal Chaudhry
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former state minister Muhammad Talal Chaudhry has said that the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asian Affairs Donald Lu proved beyond any doubt that Imran Khan had leveled fake allegations about the US conspiracy for removal of his government.
Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he said Pakistan had to face embarrassment in international community because of irresponsible attitude of the PTI founder. He said anti-Pakistan elements sitting abroad were making hue and cry over the alleged rigging in elections but they had no stakes in Pakistan.
Talal said the government was committed to eliminating terrorism and focusing on economic revival. He said a non-serious person had been elected as the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister. Such steps would cause a backlash and perpetrators would have to face its consequences, he added.
He said that all political parties were ready to discuss and negotiate on the charter of economy, as it was in the best national interest. He said the PTI inside and outside Pakistan was trying to create political instability, but the people of Pakistan would reject their calls of protestation.
He said the Federal, Punjab and Sindh governments were stable and enjoying absolute majority in the respective assemblies and such elements were only trying to create storm in a cup of tea. He said "we fully respect the mandate of KP, but if constitution was violated, we may use legal options". He said that now there was no one in the country to facilitate them in staging any long march.
Talal said the PTI was earlier demanding recount of vote and when it started, they opt for stay orders from courts.
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU to hold syndicate elections on April 302 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari accepted2 minutes ago
-
SC seeks details of all restaurants in Margalla Hills National Park2 minutes ago
-
Dera's Iftar Dastarkhawan continue serving poor people2 minutes ago
-
MUET hosts workshop on protecting River Indus from pollution2 minutes ago
-
EPA launches plantation drive in district11 minutes ago
-
Four killed in incidents of violence, road mishaps at Swabi11 minutes ago
-
AIOU upgrades its Student Support System11 minutes ago
-
Jhang district launches mega tree plantation drive11 minutes ago
-
Indian fishermen arrested, one PMSA sailor embraces martyrdom12 minutes ago
-
43 booked for attacking FIA team12 minutes ago
-
Significant progress made in water supply during 19-months flood response, recovery operations12 minutes ago