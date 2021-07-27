Door to door vaccination drive launched in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has launched a special vaccination campaign in five major cities of the province with an aim to vaccinate maximum number of people as early as possible.

The opening ceremony of the vaccination drive was held at Shadman office on Monday while Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sara Aslam presided over it. All District Health Officers attended the ceremony.

The participants were told that special campaign will be run from July 26 to August 10 in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. In the next phase, 40% of the population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad will be vaccinated. More than 70% of the population of Rawalpindi will also be vaccinated during the campaign. This campaign is being run at the level of Union Council for public convenience.

Sarah Aslam highlighted the trend of increase in corona cases, as 556 cases were reported in 24 hours getting tally to 353,238.

Over 331,189 patients are fully recovered and active cases are 11,105 till date. One more death has been reported in Lahore, whereas overall deaths in Punjab are 5, bringing the total of 10,944 till date.

Total tests conducted are 6,065,818 while 17,751 tests have been processed in recent 24 hours, 263 cases in Lahore, 66 in Rawalpindi, 43 in Mianwali, 36 in Hafizabad, 23 cases in Faisalabad, 17 cases in Multan, 16 cases in Gujranwala, 14 cases in Bahawalpur, 13 cases in Rahim Yar Khan, 8 in Bhakkar, 6 cases in Sheikhupura, respectively 5 cases in Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Sahiwal. As many as 4 cases in Sialkot respectively 3 cases are reported in Chiniot, Khanewal, Okara, Vehari. Respectively 2 cases are reported in Gujrat, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha.

During last 24 hours the average positivity ratio was recorded at 3.1 recorded across the whole Province. Provincial Capital Lahore positivity ratio was recorded 5.6, 1.8 in Faisalabad, 3.2 in Bahawalpur and 2.7 in Multan.

Sarah Aslam urged the public to strictly adhere to SOPs and added that timely vaccination is the only key to control Delta variant, as its likely to be one of the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Pakistan and worldwide.