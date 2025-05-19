Dozens of livestock die from Tabaq disease in Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A deadly outbreak of the "Tabaq" disease has resulted in the deaths of dozens of livestock in Parachinar, causing significant distress among local farmers, especially with Eid al-Adha approaching.

Local Administration on Monday said, the disease has been spreading rapidly in various parts of Upper Kurram, including the village of Kunj Alizai, where scores of animals have already perished.

Livestock owners are expressing deep concern as their livelihoods are at risk.

In response, the Kurram District Livestock Department has initiated emergency treatment for infected animals and begun administering vaccinations in the affected areas.

The Director of Livestock has urged residents to promptly contact the department for medical assistance and vaccinations.

He also stressed the importance of following preventive measures strictly to stop the disease from spreading further among healthy animals.

APP/vak