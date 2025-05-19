Music show held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad division, organized a “Music show” here on Monday.

Renowned classical and folk singers including Ali Imran Shaukat, Ahmed Ali Lonewala and Rozina and Shazia Paracha performed. A large number of citizens participated in the show and appreciated the singers.