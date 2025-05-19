- Home
- Pakistan
- King Salman to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims for Hajj at personal expense: Dr. Al-Otaibi
King Salman To Host 1,000 Palestinian Pilgrims For Hajj At Personal Expense: Dr. Al-Otaibi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed the hosting of 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims for the relatives of martyrs, prisoners, and the wounded to perform Hajj this year at his personal expense, Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi announced on Monday.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Al-Otaibi said the initiative falls under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and visit, administered by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
The move has been widely welcomed, including by senior journalist Tahir Khan, who described it as a positive and timely gesture. “At a time when Israel’s brutal aggression continues to claim the lives of innocent women and children, this generous initiative offers spiritual comfort to the families of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners, and the wounded,” Khan said.
In addition, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and General Supervisor of the Guests Program, Sheikh Dr.
Abdullatif Al Alsheikh has expressed his appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and termed a reflection of the Kingdom’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and its commitment to Islamic solidarity.
“The initiative is a continuation of the leadership’s consistent efforts to ease the performance of Hajj rituals for Palestinians,” Dr. Al Alsheikh said. He noted that the ministry has already activated a comprehensive logistical plan to facilitate the pilgrims' journey from their departure to their return ensuring full support throughout their stay in Makkah and Madinah.
Since its inception in 1417 AH, the Guests Program has hosted more than 64,000 pilgrims from across the Muslim world. The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s role as a central pillar of the Islamic world and guardian of the Two Holy Mosques.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balanced diet, regular walk can help avoid high blood pressure: experts5 minutes ago
-
King Salman to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims for Hajj at personal expense: Dr. Al-Otaibi5 minutes ago
-
Music show held5 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reviews Quetta Development Project to transform Quetta into modern city5 minutes ago
-
AC inspects examination center5 minutes ago
-
U-14 exhibition football matches played5 minutes ago
-
FBR concludes arguments in Super Tax case before the SC5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces Indian media’s false claims of Shaheen Missile use in Operation Bunyanum Marsoo ..15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater calls on Interior Minister Mohsin NaqvI15 minutes ago
-
SCCI pays tribute to armed forces15 minutes ago
-
PITB geo-tags 3,868 mines through app15 minutes ago
-
ASI demoted for bribery25 minutes ago