One suspect held in injured condition, 2 flee after shootout with Chaklala Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A suspect was arrested in an injured condition and his two accomplices managed to escape after a shootout with a police team in Chaklala area late Sunday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused had fired on Chaklala Police team two weeks ago as well, in which Constable Bilal was injured.

The police on a tip-off about the presence of suspects raided their place. The suspects started firing at the police. In the ensuing crossfire, one of suspects was injured and taken into custody, while his accomplice fled from the scene.

Senior police officers reached the spot on information about the incident. Search was underway to arrest the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Chaklala Police team for bravely facing the accused.