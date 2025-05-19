Pakistan Diplomacy: A strategic response to counter Indian propaganda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Amid rising regional tensions and renewed Indian hostility following the Pahalgam attack in Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan has activated its diplomatic channels with renewed urgency to garner support of international community besides nullifying Modi propaganda.

The Federal government’s decision to dispatch federal ministers and senior parliamentarians abroad marks a crucial step to present Pakistan’s perspective to the international community and counter India’s growing disinformation campaign.

At the heart of this diplomatic initiative is the ongoing three-day official visit by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to China, on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The visit follows a tense military standoff between Pakistan and India, culminating in a ceasefire mediated by the United States after deadly airstrikes and retaliatory actions.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq emphasized the significance of Ishaq Dar’s visit to China, calling it “timely and crucial.”

Speaking to APP, he remarked that "Pakistan-China relations are based on unwavering trust and strategic partnership.

This visit will reinforce Pakistan’s principled stance, particularly its commitment to peace and regional stability.

Highlighting the historical depth of Pakistan-China ties, Ambassador Manzoorul Haq recalled how China diplomatically and militarily supported Pakistan during the 1965 and 1971 wars with India.

“Pakistan and China are iron brothers and commonality of views on most of regional issues,” he said, pointing to critical milestones such as the 1963 boundary agreement and Pakistan’s role in arranging Henry Kissinger’s secret trip to Beijing in 1971—an event that reshaped global geopolitics.

Today, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a linchpin of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, continues to demonstrate the strength of bilateral ties.

He said China remains Pakistan’s top trading partner and a major investor in infrastructure and energy, deepening the interdependence between the two allies.

Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, underscored the strategic military cooperation between the two nations.

“The JF-17 Thunder — a joint Pakistan-China venture — has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s air defense capabilities,” he said, citing its instrumental role in recent skirmishes that saw the downing of multiple Indian fighter jets, including Rafale aircraft.

He noted that such incidents not only demonstrated Pakistan’s military readiness and superiority but also reinforced the credibility of its defense alliances.

“This message needs to be conveyed globally: Pakistan does not seek war, but it is fully capable of defending its sovereignty.”

In addition to Ishaq Dar’s visit, the government has tasked Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to lead a parliamentary delegation to Europe and other key regions.

His prior experience as foreign minister and established rapport with Western diplomats are expected to enhance Pakistan’s outreach, particularly in engaging European policymakers and the U.S. Congress.

“The U.S. and Europe hold critical importance in shaping international narratives,” Dr. Ejaz Khan observed.

“Bilawal’s engagements can play a pivotal role in countering India’s propaganda and highlighting the dangers of unprovoked aggression in South Asia.”

He noted that Pakistan’s historical alliance with the U.S., especially post-9/11 when it became a key non-NATO ally in the War on Terror, provides a platform for renewed dialogue.

“Despite ups and downs, Pakistan-U.S. relations remain strategically vital. Islamabad must now leverage this history to remind Washington of the destabilizing consequences of ignoring Kashmir dispute,” he said.

Experts agreed that international focus on Kashmir dispute has intensified following India’s recent blatant attacks on Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, killing innocent civilians.

The unsubstantiated Indian claims regarding the Pahalgam incident and the subsequent escalation have once again highlighted the volatile nature of the Kashmir dispute.

Ambassador Manzoorul Haq stressed that the Kashmir issue is not merely a bilateral concern, but a global one and was on the agenda of UN Security Council.

“It is a nuclear flashpoint that threatens regional and international peace. Pakistan must continue sensitizing global forums about the urgency of a just resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.”

He said four wars on Kashmir had been fought and another war may bring disaster for entire region.

As geopolitical narratives unfold rapidly, Pakistan’s multi-pronged diplomatic outreach — from Beijing to Brussels and Washington to Ankara— reflects a conscious shift in its defense and diplomatic strategy.

No longer confined to reactive measures, Islamabad is proactively shaping the conversation, reaffirming its commitment to peace while resolutely countering Indian aggression on diplomatic, military, defense and media fronts.

In a region where disinformation and propaganda often precedes diplomacy, Pakistan’s campaign to highlight its narrative is not only timely but also essential to safeguard its strategic interests.