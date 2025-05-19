Open Menu

Balanced Diet, Regular Walk Can Help Avoid High Blood Pressure: Experts

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Balanced diet, regular walk can help avoid high blood pressure: experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Professor Dr. Kashif Ali Hashmi of Nishtar Hospital said that high blood pressure is a silent killer that leads to diseases like heart problems and diabetes.

Speaking at an awareness walk held at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh after Fajr prayers, he emphasized the importance of regular walking and a balanced diet. Dr. Hashmi urged citizens to avoid fast food and instead use home-cooked meals rich in vegetables, with minimal salt. He strongly advised against smoking and called on the government to provide a healthy environment where people can walk freely.

Assistant Professor Imran Javed, Dr. Hamza Ghafoor, and Dr. Shehzad Khattak also addressed the participants. They highlighted the excessive use of salt in meals and the rising trend of overeating and inactivity, which are causing obesity, diabetes, and heart issues.

Dr. Hashmi stressed that prevention is better than cure. Controlling blood pressure in early stages can prevent many diseases, he said and also pointed out that stress-induced blood pressure can cause serious harm, including paralysis, and urged people to take preventive measures for better health.

