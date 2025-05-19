Sarfraz Bugti Reviews Quetta Development Project To Transform Quetta Into Modern City
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday reviewed the progress on Quetta Development Package aimed at transforming the provincial capital into a more modern, organized, and environmentally friendly city.
A high-level meeting on the progress of the Quetta Development Project was held on Monday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. The meeting brought together several key stakeholders and resulted in a series of significant decisions.
Among those in attendance were Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, Project Director Rafiq Baloch, Transport Secretary Hayat Khan, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Meherullah Khan Badini, PPP CEO Dr Faisal Khan, Development Specialist Muhammad Faiz Kakar, and other relevant officials.
The meeting has given approval to designate the city center of Quetta as "Downtown." This area will see the replacement of traditional rickshaws with a limited number of modern, eco-friendly electric vehicles. Furthermore a special category of "Pink cars" will be introduced exclusively for women, promoting safer and more inclusive urban mobility.
In a stern move against visual pollution and defacement of public spaces, the CM expressed strong disapproval over violations of the Wall Chalking Act.
He directed that legal notices be issued to political parties and advertising companies involved. “No political party, including those in government, will be exempt from action if found violating the law,” he asserted.
He also instructed that all banners and promotional materials be promptly removed after political events.
On the education front, CM Bugti ordered that all non-functional public schools be revived under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund to improve educational access in the province.
Further environmental efforts were also discussed, with directives issued to the Forest Department to develop a comprehensive tree plantation plan.
The CM expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the municipal restructuring summary and reprimanded the Secretary of Local Government for the slow pace. “Any delays or obstructions in public interest projects are unacceptable,” he warned.
Commissioner Hamza Shafqat briefed the meeting on various ongoing initiatives, including a crackdown on professional beggars. Over 1,500 beggars have been apprehended and transferred to rehabilitation centers in the past week. He also noted that livestock such as cows and bulls are disrupting city traffic. In response, the Metropolitan Corporation has taken seven bulls into custody over the past week and handed them to welfare organizations.
CM Bugti also ordered the swift completion of key infrastructure projects. These include traffic streamlining measures at Almo Chowk and the development of an underground parking facility and public park on land reclaimed from the Mutton Market.
He emphasized the importance of urgency, seriousness, and transparency in all public welfare initiatives. “We must ensure Quetta evolves into a modern, clean, and well-managed city,” the CM concluded.
