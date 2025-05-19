Open Menu

DPM Dar Arrives In Beijing On 3-day Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on 3-day official visit

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Beijing on a

three-day official visit from May 19-21.

He was received at the airport by senior Chinese officials and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, a DPM Office's news release said.

In Beijing, Ishaq Dar will hold comprehensive discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and other senior Chinese leaders, including key members of Chinese Communist Party, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The meetings will focus on current regional developments and multiple dimensions of Pakistan-China relations.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, and a reaffirmation of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two brotherly countries.

Prior to his departure, DPM Dar told the media that China was a major trading partner of Pakistan and that both countries enjoyed an iron-clad close relationship.

He said that during the last three weeks, he had two telephonic interactions with FM Wang Yi, who had also invited him to visit China.

Dar said that his meetings with the Chinese leadership would mark discussions on political, local, regional and global issues, besides recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

To a question, he referred to his telephonic interactions with many counterparts worldwide, saying that Pakistan had already exposed the Indian blame-game against Pakistan, including attack on any nuclear installation.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

2 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

2 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

5 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan