Open Menu

DPM Dar, Uzbek FM Discuss Bilateral Ties, UAP Railway Project

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM

DPM Dar, Uzbek FM discuss bilateral ties, UAP Railway project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich Sunday discussed existing bilateral relations, particularly the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project.

The DPM/FM held a telephone conversation with the Uzbek foreign minister, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The two leaders expressed the hope that the framework agreement for the regional connectivity project would be finalized soon. Views were also exchanged on the current regional situation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

11 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

12 hours ago
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

12 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

13 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

14 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

14 hours ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

14 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan