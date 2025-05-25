DPM Dar, Uzbek FM Discuss Bilateral Ties, UAP Railway Project
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich Sunday discussed existing bilateral relations, particularly the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project.
The DPM/FM held a telephone conversation with the Uzbek foreign minister, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The two leaders expressed the hope that the framework agreement for the regional connectivity project would be finalized soon. Views were also exchanged on the current regional situation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar, Uzbek FM discuss bilateral ties, UAP Railway project53 seconds ago
-
PMYP to launch National Adolescence and Youth Policy to empower young generation55 seconds ago
-
Over 8,000 police personnel deployed for PSL X final,says IG Punjab11 minutes ago
-
29 criminals held31 minutes ago
-
DI Khan residents urge Distt Administration to crackdown on growing begging mafia31 minutes ago
-
AIG leads CCD conference,vows zero-tolerance for crime,corruption31 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Raza appeal families to cooperate, open doors for polio teams from May 26-June 141 minutes ago
-
Expert urges annual HIV screenings amid rise in cases linked to unregulated beauty services1 hour ago
-
India’s reported plan to curtail Pakistan's water a desecration of Indus Treaty, violation of Int' ..1 hour ago
-
Religious ministry's 24/7 support system active for Pakistani Pilgrims' complaint redressal: DC info ..2 hours ago
-
No peace in South Asia without just resolution of Kashmir dispute: APHC Vice Chairman2 hours ago
-
Pakistan launches third national Polio vaccination drive of 20252 hours ago