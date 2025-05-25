PMYP To Launch National Adolescence And Youth Policy To Empower Young Generation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) has planned to unveil the National Adolescent and Youth Policy (NAYP), a groundbreaking initiative designed to tackle the myriad challenges confronting Pakistan's young population.
The policy, built around the "4 Es" - Education, Employment, Environment, and Engagement - seeks to empower adolescents and youth by providing them with opportunities for growth and development. According to an official,by focusing on these key areas, the NAYP aims to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and platforms necessary to succeed in life and contribute to the country's progress. Regarding the implementation of policy, a task force has been formed to guide the policy's development and ensure its effective implementation.
A comprehensive survey has been developed to ensure wide participation from youth.
The policy is likely to be ready in the next few months.
The policy's message is also being communicated through mosques and seminaries across the country.
Further more, the policy has been welcomed by religious scholars, who recognize its importance in youth education and national unity.
Notably,collaboration between university and madrassa scholars is being encouraged for integrated youth development.
Ulema (religious scholars) are being encouraged to lead efforts in youth education and national unity. Through this policy, the government hopes to address pressing issues including limited access to quality education, unemployment, environmental degradation, and limited opportunities for civic engagement. Consultative Session on the National Adolescence Youth Policy (NAYP) with the Journalist Community will also be conducted tomorrow .
The launch of the NAYP is expected to mark a significant milestone in Pakistan's efforts to harness the potential of its young population and ensure they are prepared to drive the country's future growth and development.
