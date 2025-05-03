Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in upper or central districts with rain-wind/thunderstorm in Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Chor, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurekhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur and their surrounding areas during evening or night.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
