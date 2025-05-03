Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in upper or central districts with rain-wind/thunderstorm in Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Chor, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurekhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur and their surrounding areas during evening or night.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

7 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

16 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

16 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

16 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

16 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

16 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

16 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

16 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan