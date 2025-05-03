Mian Riaz Pirzada Visits E-Khidmat Markaz
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada inspected the E-Khidmat Markaz in Bahawalpur, where he was given a comprehensive briefing by the Manager, Syed Abdul Ahad Gardezi, about its operations and services, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
Talking to media persons on the occasion, the federal minister said that E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur was epitome of PML-N Government’s vision of facilitating masses. He added that transparent and swift working at E-Khidmat Markaz has impressed him.
Minister said that Government of Punjab and Punjab Information Technology board deserve commendation for establishing such a facility through which thousands of people were benefiting daily in Bahawalpur.
He further said that he would instruct Director General Passports to establish a passport desk at E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to divide the flux of passport applicants at existing passport office Bahawalpur.
Federal Minister also indicated that facilities related to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Higher education Commission would be started at E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.
He appreciated Manager and his team for providing quality services to the people of Bahawalpur.
Federal Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also planted a sapling in the lawn of E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.
