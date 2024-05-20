DPM Ishaq Dar Condoles Over Death Of Iranian President, Foreign Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed sadness over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.
The deputy prime minister wrote on X that in the recent visit to Pakistan, late President Raisi played an instrumental role in solidifying Pakistan-Iran ties.
His services to the Iranian nation will always be cherished, he remarked and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.
