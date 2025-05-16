Open Menu

DPM, UK FS Discuss Matters Of Bilateral, Regional Interest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, the Rt. Hon. David Lammy MP at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

DPM/FM Dar extended a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Lammy on his first official visit to Pakistan.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on recent developments in South Asia, particularly the situation following the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

DPM/FM Dar briefed the UK Foreign Secretary on India’s unprovoked and belligerent actions, which constituted a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter, and established norms of interstate relations.

He underlined that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and that Pakistan’s response remained limited, precise, and proportionate with utmost care taken to avoid civilian casualties.

DPM/FM Dar appreciated the UK’s constructive and productive engagement in helping de-escalate the situation.

Both sides emphasized the importance of restraint and sustained dialogue to prevent further escalation and to maintain regional peace and stability.

The two sides also held wide-ranging discussions on Pakistan-UK bilateral relations. They expressed satisfaction at the steady progress in trade, economic cooperation, and development partnerships.

DPM/FM Dar acknowledged the UK’s valuable support in priority areas including education, health, and climate resilience.

The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding and deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including climate action and sustainable development.

Both sides also reiterated their resolve to further strengthen the historic and enduring ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, based on mutual respect, shared values, and strong people-to-people connections.

The visit of the UK Foreign Secretary reflected the robust and multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and their shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges together.

