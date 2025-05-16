Open Menu

Tehsil Managers Of SWMC In Piplan, Sahiwal Removed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Acting on the directives of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, the Chief Executive Officer of Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) has taken strict disciplinary action against underperforming officers.

The decisions were announced during a performance review meeting held on Friday at the Commissioner’s conference room, with Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan in the chair.

The tehsil managers of Piplan and Sahiwal were removed from their posts due to unsatisfactory performance, while final warnings have been issued to their counterparts in Sargodha and Mianwali. In contrast, the tehsil monitor of Bhakkar has been awarded a certificate of appreciation for outstanding performance.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner stated that a rigorous accountability system is being implemented across SWMC one that starts at the grassroots and extends to the top tiers of management. He stated that all officers, including district managers, are now expected to deliver 100pc performance or face serious consequences.

The commissioner directed that effective Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) be established to monitor the performance of field officers and ensure accountability through a reward and punishment framework. He further stressed that high-performing contractors and employees should be encouraged and recognized, while those violating contractual terms will not only face financial penalties but also stricter disciplinary measures.

The meeting was informed that, over the past 15 days, a total of Rs 16 million in fines had been imposed on contractors across the four districts for violating contractual obligations. In just one month, the total amount of penalties has reached nearly Rs 40 million.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development Bilal Hassan, and CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran. Deputy Commissioners of Khushab (Farwah Amir), Mianwali (Khalid Goraya), and Bhakkar (Muhammad Ashraf) participated via video link.

