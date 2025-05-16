Meeting Reviews Progress On Restoring 88 Non-functional Water Filtration Plants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A meeting was chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan to review the progress of restoring 88 non-functional water filtration plants across the four districts of Sargodha division, here on Friday.
The meeting was informed that in Sargodha district, restoration work on 20 of the 35 filtration plants is underway, with 15 plants set to be operational for public use by May 30, and the remaining plants to be fully restored by June 30. In Bhakkar district, all eight filtration plants will be functional within the next week. In Khushab, repairs on four plants are in progress, while in Mianwali, 41 non-functional plants are targeted for full restoration by June 30.
Commissioner Jahazeb Awan directed contractors to ensure quality and transparency during the repair and construction process. Emphasizing the Punjab government’s priority to provide clean water, he stressed the timely and high-standard completion of the project.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development Bilal Hassan, and CEO MC Umar Farooq, with Deputy Commissioners of Khushab (Farwa Aamer), Mianwali (Khalid Goraya), and Bhakkar (Muhammad Ashraf) joining via video link.
