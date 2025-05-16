Danyal Chaudhry visits families of Shuhda, pays tribute to their sacrifice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry, on Friday visited the families of Captain Usama Shaheed and Major Haseeb Shaheed to express solidarity and condolences on behalf of the nation.

During his visit, he honored the sacrifices of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in defending the motherland.

Speaking to the family of Captain Usama Shaheed, Danyal praised the martyr’s bravery and dedication to the nation.

"Shuhda like Captain Usama Shaheed are the pride of the nation. Their blood will not go in vain,"he said.

Captain Usama’s brother shared heartfelt memories. He said that Usama was a brilliant student, always earning scholarships, and had once expressed his desire for Shahdat.

Danyal also condoled with Shaheed's mother who revealed that even during his deployment in Waziristan, he remained steadfast, leading his troops from the front, often staying awake at night at the posts.

She said that as a mother she had always urged him to face the enemy with courage, and he did, eliminating the terrorists with bravery,"

Danyal said that those who sacrifice their lives for the nation are chosen by Allah Almighty, which is a true reflection of their high ranks in Jannah.

Danyal Chaudhry also visited the family of Shaheed Major Haseeb, offering condolences and acknowledging the sacrifices of Pakistan Army officers in the war against terrorism.

Danyal emphasized that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

" The sacrifices of martyrs like Captain Usama and Major Haseeb are the reason Pakistan remains strong", he said adding Allah chooses who is worthy of martyrdom.

Danyal said that the whole nation expresses unwavering support for its soldiers and the immense pride in their sacrifices for the country’s security.